Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Elite chips challenging iPhone 18 Pro

Qualcomm just dropped its latest flagship chips, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and the even more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite "Extreme" Gen 6, at its big Snapdragon Summit.

These new processors are built to go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone 18 Pro, promising major upgrades for gaming and mobile video editing.

The "Extreme" version packs higher-performing "Prime" cores running up to 5 GHz, alongside regular "Performance" cores at 4 GHz, aiming to set the bar for upcoming Android flagships from brands like Samsung and Motorola.