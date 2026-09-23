Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Elite chips challenging iPhone 18 Pro
Qualcomm just dropped its latest flagship chips, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and the even more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite "Extreme" Gen 6, at its big Snapdragon Summit.
These new processors are built to go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone 18 Pro, promising major upgrades for gaming and mobile video editing.
The "Extreme" version packs higher-performing "Prime" cores running up to 5 GHz, alongside regular "Performance" cores at 4 GHz, aiming to set the bar for upcoming Android flagships from brands like Samsung and Motorola.
Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme adds AI
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 isn't just about speed: it brings serious AI power with dedicated AI matrix cores for running models on-device.
Qualcomm's "Neural Fusion" technology boosts things like frame generation and supersampling in games.
For creators, you get wild video options: record in crisp 8K at 60 frames per second or slow-motion in stunning 4K at up to 240 frames per second.
Plus, its Sensing Hub learns your habits over time, making your phone experience feel smarter and more personal.