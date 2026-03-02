Qualcomm's new FastConnect 8800 chip hits Wi-Fi speeds of 11.6Gbps
Qualcomm just dropped its FastConnect 8800 chip at MWC 2026, and it's a serious upgrade.
This tiny powerhouse hits peak Wi-Fi speeds of up to 11.6Gbps—twice as fast and three times the range of its predecessor.
It packs support for the latest Wi-Fi 8 standard, Bluetooth 7, UWB, and Thread 1.5, all on a super-compact six-nanometer design.
The chip also boosts Bluetooth data speeds to 7.5Mbps
The FastConnect 8800 boosts Bluetooth data speeds to 7.5Mbps (up from just two), adds Proximity AI for centimeter-level location accuracy using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, UWB, and GPS, and includes an RF transceiver that Qualcomm says can reduce power use by up to 30%.
You'll also get smoother connections in crowded places thanks to better interference avoidance and lower latency than even Wi-Fi 7.
Devices with FastConnect 8800 to hit shelves by late 2026
Qualcomm is already sampling the chip with partners now, aiming for devices with FastConnect 8800 to hit shelves by late 2026.
If you're after blazing-fast wireless for gaming or streaming on your next phone or laptop, this one's worth keeping an eye on!