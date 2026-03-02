Qualcomm's new mobile chip is faster than your home Wi-Fi

Built on a super-efficient 6nm process, the FastConnect 8800 gives you triple the gigabit range and keeps speeds strong even when signals are weak. It supports pinpoint-accurate device location with Proximity AI, thanks to features like Wi-Fi Ranging and GPS. Expect phones with this tech to land by late 2026.

It combines multiple connectivity technologies into 1 chip

This chip isn't just faster than Qualcomm's old ones—it could be up to four times quicker than the iPhone 17's Wi-Fi.

By combining Wi-Fi 8, Bluetooth 7, UWB, and Thread into one package, it stands out from the crowd.

And if you're looking ahead: Ericsson and Qualcomm are already collaborating on 6G research, demonstrating lab prototypes and foundational radio concepts, with commercialization efforts beginning around 2029.