Qualcomm's Quick Charge 5 Plus can charge phones at 140W
Qualcomm just rolled out Quick Charge 5 Plus, bringing its first big upgrade to fast-charging since 2020.
This tech can push over 100W of power—up to a whopping 140W—while keeping things cool so your battery lasts longer.
Basically, you'll spend less time plugged in and more time using your phone.
Devices and chargers coming later this year
Quick Charge 5 Plus is backward-compatible all the way to Quick Charge 2 and may also work with phones using MediaTek or Exynos chips—not just Snapdragon.
Devices featuring this faster charging will debut at the Snapdragon Summit later this month, and new chargers are on the way before the year wraps up.