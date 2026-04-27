Qualcomm's Snapdragon for India event May 7, OnePlus Vivo launches
Get ready, tech lovers: Qualcomm's Snapdragon for India event is happening on May 7, 2026, with a showcase of the latest AI-powered Snapdragon devices and possible new brand partnerships.
On launch day, OnePlus will debut its Nord CE 6 series featuring the fresh Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip.
Just one day earlier, Vivo is dropping its X300 Ultra (with the top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) and X300 FE (Snapdragon 8 Gen 5), making this a packed week for smartphone upgrades.
Nord CE 6 expected 8,000mAh
The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is expected to come with a crisp 1.5K display, super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and a huge 8,000mAh battery that supports fast and reverse charging, perfect for heavy users.
Vivo's new X300 models also show off Qualcomm's latest chips aimed at boosting performance for Indian users.
If you're eyeing an upgrade or just love keeping up with phone tech, next week has plenty to watch out for!