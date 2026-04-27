Qualcomm's Snapdragon for India event May 7, OnePlus Vivo launches

Nord CE 6 expected 8,000mAh

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is expected to come with a crisp 1.5K display, super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and a huge 8,000mAh battery that supports fast and reverse charging, perfect for heavy users.

Vivo's new X300 models also show off Qualcomm's latest chips aimed at boosting performance for Indian users.

If you're eyeing an upgrade or just love keeping up with phone tech, next week has plenty to watch out for!