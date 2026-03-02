Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chip boosts your smartwatch experience

The chip promises up to 30% better battery life

This chip packs a five-core CPU for up to 5x faster performance and 7x better graphics, plus a solid 30% boost in battery life.

Its low-power tech means always-on features like keyword detection won't drain your watch so quickly.

While you can't buy a device with this chip just yet, Qualcomm is teaming up with Google, Motorola, and Samsung—so expect some cool new wearables soon.