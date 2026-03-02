Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite chip boosts your smartwatch experience
Qualcomm just dropped its latest wearable chip, the Snapdragon Wear Elite, at MWC 2026.
It's built to make smartwatches and other AI-powered gadgets faster, smoother, and more energy-efficient.
Thanks to its upgraded NPU, you'll get smarter recommendations and better voice controls—think more natural conversations with your device.
The chip promises up to 30% better battery life
This chip packs a five-core CPU for up to 5x faster performance and 7x better graphics, plus a solid 30% boost in battery life.
Its low-power tech means always-on features like keyword detection won't drain your watch so quickly.
While you can't buy a device with this chip just yet, Qualcomm is teaming up with Google, Motorola, and Samsung—so expect some cool new wearables soon.
Snapdragon Wear Elite also brings six advanced ways to stay connected: from low-power 5G RedCap and Bluetooth 6.0 to satellite messaging for those off-the-grid moments.
All in all, it looks like wearables are about to get a serious upgrade.