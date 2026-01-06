Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Plus is here to power next-gen Windows laptops

The X2 Plus packs Qualcomm 's latest Oryon CPU—six Prime cores hitting up to 4.04GHz—plus an upgraded Adreno GPU for smooth graphics and an AI-focused NPU that's nearly twice as fast as before. The 10-core version adds extra Performance cores for heavy multitasking, while both support loads of memory (up to 128GB) and speedy USB4 ports.

Why does it matter?

Compared to last year's model, you get up to 35% faster single-core speeds and big gains in AI tasks—perfect if you're into gaming, content creation, or just want your laptop to keep up with everything.

Qualcomm is positioning the X2 Plus as a high-performance chip for Windows laptops, promising long battery life too; HP already plans to use the new chip in its next OmniBook lineup.

If you want a Windows laptop that can handle anything you throw at it (and last all day), this is one worth watching.