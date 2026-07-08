Quantum computing could break bitcoin and ethereum encryption, study warns

Crypto firms build quantum-resistant upgrades

Crypto companies aren't just watching from the sidelines: they're already working on upgrades to make blockchains quantum-resistant.

It's a tricky process, though: new security measures need more storage and bandwidth, and getting everyone on board takes time.

Some networks, like Algorand, have published a post-quantum roadmap and plan to start supporting post-quantum accounts later this year, while Ethereum aims for full protection by 2029.

Still, experts say the race is on: quantum tech could move faster than expected, so action can't wait.