Queen Mary team develops qMIDS v3 rapid oral brush test

qMIDS V3 may spare unnecessary biopsies

qMIDS V3 could help patients avoid more than 90% of unnecessary biopsies if their risk is low, and it speeds up diagnosis so treatment can start sooner.

Professor Muy Teck Teh says this new approach also lets doctors keep an eye on suspicious spots over time, catching cancer earlier.

With oral cancer affecting hundreds of thousands worldwide each year, researchers hope to make this test widely available within two years.