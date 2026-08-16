QuickBlox: AI could ease WHO 10 million health worker gap

AI tools are already helping with documentation and coding for clinician review.

For example, QuickBlox's Q-Consultation platform drafts notes and suggests medical codes for review, cutting down on busywork but keeping doctors in control.

At Kaiser Permanente, rolling out AI scribes across 600 offices and 40 hospitals has improved accuracy and freed up more time for real patient care.

Plus, AI can guide patients to the right care, helping everyone get better support without replacing real health care workers.