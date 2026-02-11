'Quiet' black holes can still influence galaxies

Turns out, even "quiet" black holes aren't just sitting around—they're actually shaping how galaxies grow and change. Using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), scientists reported nuclear spectra for seven LLAGN and for Centaurus A that show these quiet nuclei can influence gas, star formation and galactic evolution.

JWST's role in the discovery JWST's infrared vision let researchers see past thick clouds of gas and dust, picking up signals that show what's happening inside these galaxies.

By focusing on seven LLAGN and Centaurus A, they discovered these black holes are actively stirring up their surroundings.

Impact of low-luminosity AGN on their surroundings These "low-key" black holes can heat up nearby gas and either slow down or trigger new bursts of star formation.

The study found hotter molecular hydrogen around them compared to other galaxies, proving they have real impact—even without being super bright.