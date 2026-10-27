R. Kumar urges Indian eco friendly food packaging, reduced waste
Technology
At the 77th Foundation Day of CSIR-CFTRI, R. Kumar, Centre Head, Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research (DIBT), DRDO, Mysuru, the guest of honor, called for affordable, eco-friendly food packaging made in India.
He pointed out that relying on imports isn't sustainable and said cutting food waste, from farms all the way to our plates, is key for India's food security.
Giridhar Parvatam urges food safety innovation
CFTRI Director Giridhar Parvatam encouraged new ideas in food safety, highlighting how science can help us adapt to climate change.
The event also celebrated staff achievements and saw the release of CFTRI's annual report, marking a day about progress and positive change in Indian food science.