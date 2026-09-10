Rahul Chari announces PhonePe's AI handles 94% support 80% fraud
PhonePe, India's largest UPI app, now uses AI to handle 94% of customer support and 80% of fraud investigations.
Announced by cofounder and chief product and technology officer Rahul Chari at the Global Fintech Fest, this move means faster help for users and lets its team focus on trickier cases.
With nearly 12 billion transactions happening every month, PhonePe is aiming to push automated resolutions even higher.
PhonePe's Agent Hub accelerates approvals
AI isn't just for customer issues: PhonePe has brought it into coding, testing, and deployment too.
Its Agent Hub platform helps legal and HR teams work more quickly, shrinking product approval times from a month to less than a day.
The company is also exploring AI tools to make personal finance, insurance, and investing easier for users as its transaction numbers keep growing.