Rahul Chari announces PhonePe's AI handles 94% support 80% fraud

PhonePe, India's largest UPI app, now uses AI to handle 94% of customer support and 80% of fraud investigations.

Announced by cofounder and chief product and technology officer Rahul Chari at the Global Fintech Fest, this move means faster help for users and lets its team focus on trickier cases.

With nearly 12 billion transactions happening every month, PhonePe is aiming to push automated resolutions even higher.