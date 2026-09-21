Rajiv Kumar says India to lead in AI project numbers
India is on track to become a global leader in the number of artificial intelligence (AI) projects, according to Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director and President of Microsoft India Development Center.
Speaking at a recent summit, Kumar pointed out that while businesses face challenges bringing AI into their current systems, the real value of AI is in making lives better, not just replacing jobs.
Rajiv Kumar backs dignified AI adoption
Kumar believes AI should better agency and greater ambition while preserving dignity.
He shared how the use of AI-assisted video analysis in railway operations is already helping workers focus on safety checks, showing how humans and technology can team up for better results.
He also emphasized that smart use of AI could give a big boost to India's economy and overall growth.