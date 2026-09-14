Raman Research Institute scientists in Bengaluru extend quantum entanglement lifetime
Technology
Scientists at Bengaluru's Raman Research Institute have figured out how to make quantum entanglement last longer, a big deal for the future of quantum computers.
Working with teams from the US and backed by India's National Quantum Mission, their results were published in Physical Review A.
Light control limits entanglement sudden death
Quantum entanglement is when two particles are so linked that changing one instantly affects the other, even if they are far apart. This is what makes quantum computing possible.
The RRI team used a clever light trick to control how long this connection lasts, helping protect it from suddenly breaking down, a problem known as entanglement sudden death.
Their method could help tackle some of the biggest challenges in building reliable quantum computers.