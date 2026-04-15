Rare comet C/2025 R3 visible over Bengaluru until April 20

Comet perihelion April 19 to 20

The comet will be closest to the Sun, its perihelion, on April 19 and 20, which should make it easier to see.

Your best shot is between 5am and 5:45am while you probably won't spot it without some help, a small telescope or even an imaging device like Seestar S50 can do the trick.

Choudhary says that under dark skies, its brightness could reach magnitude three to five—a rare treat from the distant Oort Cloud!