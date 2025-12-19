Rare elve and sprite light show filmed over Italian Alps

What actually happened?

An intense lightning strike over the Adriatic Sea, about 350km away, triggered both phenomena.

The elve showed up as a giant red ring (230km wide!) for less than a millisecond, while the sprite appeared as quick red tendrils above the storm.

This marks Binotto's third time capturing an elve, but the first time he has photographed both an elve and a sprite together after years of chasing these rare "Transient Luminous Events."