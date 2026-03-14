What is Henckelia monophylla, rare plant rediscovered after 2 centuries

After nearly 189 years, scientists from the Botanical Survey of India have rediscovered a rare plant species called Henckelia monophylla. The plant was found during a survey in Arunachal Pradesh 's Lohit district. This is a major development for botanical documentation in the Eastern Himalayas, as the species had not been recorded since the early 1800s.

Plant profile What is Henckelia monophylla? Henckelia monophylla, a member of the Gesneriaceae family, is a perennial herb that usually grows in moist forest habitats. The genus Henckelia is known for its erect or slightly trailing stems and simple leaves which are often ovate or lanceolate. These plants also produce axillary inflorescences with one or more tubular or funnel-shaped flowers, often with delicate colorations.

Biodiversity boost Need for conservation efforts The rediscovery of Henckelia monophylla underscores the need for continued field surveys and conservation efforts in Arunachal Pradesh, one of India's richest biodiversity hotspots. Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the scientists on this significant scientific achievement. He said, "Delighted to learn about the remarkable rediscovery of Henckelia monophylla, a rare plant species endemic to Arunachal Pradesh."

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