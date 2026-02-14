Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on February 17 Technology Feb 14, 2026

Get ready for a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse on February 17, 2026.

Starting at 9:57am UTC, the partial phases begin, and the Moon will cover about 92.5% of the Sun at maximum as seen from some locations in Antarctica, while people in southern South America, southern Africa, and nearby oceans can catch partial views.