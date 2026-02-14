Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on February 17
Get ready for a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse on February 17, 2026.
Starting at 9:57am UTC, the partial phases begin, and the Moon will cover about 92.5% of the Sun at maximum as seen from some locations in Antarctica, while people in southern South America, southern Africa, and nearby oceans can catch partial views.
Full ring effect
The full ring effect—where the Sun looks like a glowing donut—will be visible over central Antarctica from about 11:43am to about 12:41pm UTC, peaking for about two minutes and 20 seconds.
Only Concordia and Mirny research stations are right in the path for the full show.
Partial views in other places
If you're in places like Chile, Argentina, Mozambique, Madagascar, or South Africa (and have clear skies), you'll spot a partial eclipse.
Just remember: always use proper eclipse glasses or solar filters—regular sunglasses won't protect your eyes!
For exact local timings where you are, check out TimeandDate.com's tracker.