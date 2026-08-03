Rasa Legal has helped 34,000 people clear records using AI
Rasa Legal, started by former public defender Noella Sudbury, is making it much easier to clear criminal records using AI.
Its app checks if you're eligible for expungement in just three minutes, much faster than traditional legal routes.
Since 2022, it has helped clear records for 34,000 people across Utah, Arizona, and Pennsylvania.
At least 20 million Americans eligible
By clearing records quickly and affordably (full service costs $500 with legal help included), Rasa gives people with past convictions a real shot at steady work and housing.
With at least 20 million Americans eligible for record clearance under current laws, the demand is huge.
Plus, studies show expungement can boost earnings by 22% within a year, so it's not just about second chances; it's about brighter futures too.