Ray-Ban Meta AI helped nearly double EssilorLuxottica smart glasses revenue
Technology
Smart glasses are having a moment: Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses just helped EssilorLuxottica nearly double its smart glasses revenue in Q2 2026, even as the company's overall sales dropped.
With 7 million pairs sold last year, it's clear people are really into this tech.
Privacy concerns persist amid industry adoption
Still, the hype comes with some real concerns. Reports of exam cheating, extortion, and secret courtroom recordings have made headlines.
Swedish media even found that Meta contractors could access sensitive info picked up by the glasses.
Now there's talk of facial recognition being added, which has caught the attention of federal lawmakers and privacy groups.
Despite all this, big names like Google and Samsung are jumping in, so smart glasses aren't going away anytime soon.