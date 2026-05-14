Rayaz Malik creates AI corneal scan detecting neurodegenerative diseases early
Technology
Rayaz Malik, a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, has created an AI-powered eye scan that can spot diseases like dementia, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis years before symptoms appear.
The scan, called Corneal Confocal Microscopy (CCM), analyzes images of your corneal nerves and gives results in just minutes.
AI checks nerve density and patterns
CCM is quick, noninvasive, and works with standard eye equipment.
The AI checks nerve health by looking at nerve density and patterns, helping doctors catch problems like diabetic neuropathy or even autism much earlier.
As Malik puts it, AI-based scans can change how we detect and predict neurodegenerative diseases.