Razer's 'Project Ava' brings a holographic AI sidekick to your desk

Powered by xAI's Grok model, Ava sees and hears you in real time—so feedback on gaming or daily tasks feels personal. You can pick from fun avatars like Kira, Zane, or even an esports legend. It plugs into your PC for power and keeps an eye on what's happening on screen.

How to get yours

If you're in the US, you can reserve Project Ava now with a $20 refundable deposit (final price is still under wraps).

With its mix of gaming tips and everyday help, it's shaping up as a handy desk buddy for anyone who loves tech—or just wants something cool next to their keyboard.