Razer's Project Motoko: AI headphones with cameras are here
Razer just dropped Project Motoko at CES, and these aren't your average wireless headphones.
They come with built-in cameras and smart AI features, letting you do things like translate text or get step-by-step help in the kitchen—all without needing smart glasses.
It's Razer's fresh take on wearable tech for folks who'd rather not wear glasses.
Built for gamers, packed with options
Project Motoko is especially handy for gamers—you can ask about gameplay tips while looking at your screen, and snap pics with the dual 12MP sensors in each earcup.
Plus, you can pick your favorite AI assistant (Gemini, ChatGPT, or Grok) running on a Snapdragon chip.
While early demos showed some hiccups in responses, Razer is aiming these at anyone who wants privacy-focused tech that keeps things audio-first.