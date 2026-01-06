Razer's Project Motoko: AI headphones with cameras are here

Built for gamers, packed with options

Project Motoko is especially handy for gamers—you can ask about gameplay tips while looking at your screen, and snap pics with the dual 12MP sensors in each earcup.

Plus, you can pick your favorite AI assistant (Gemini, ChatGPT, or Grok) running on a Snapdragon chip.

While early demos showed some hiccups in responses, Razer is aiming these at anyone who wants privacy-focused tech that keeps things audio-first.