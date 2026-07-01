RBI warns AI enabled cyber threats biggest risk over the next 12 months Technology Jul 01, 2026

According to the RBI's latest Financial Stability Report, AI-enabled cyber threats are set to be the biggest risk over the next 12 months.

Nearly everyone surveyed, 95%, flagged AI-enabled cyber threats as a major concern because they're faster and harder to spot, while a separate 23-28% considered phishing, ransomware, malware, application vulnerability, and APIs as the most significant risks.

Third-party and supply chain risks came in as the next big worry.