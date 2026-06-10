Realme launches P4R 5G in India at ₹18,999 with 8,000mAh
Technology
Realme just dropped its P4R 5G in India, starting at ₹18,999 for the base model (4GB RAM/128GB storage), and you can snag it for ₹16,999 with launch offers.
The phone stands out with a massive 8,000mAh battery and a super-smooth 144Hz display.
It goes on sale June 17 on Flipkart and Realme's site.
P4R offers MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip
You get three variants to choose from (up to 6GB RAM/256GB storage), all powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip.
There is expandable storage up to 2TB if you need space for games or photos.
The phone is IP65 rated for dust and water resistance, handy for everyday mishaps, and packs a 50MP main camera plus an 8MP selfie cam.
It runs Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 and promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.