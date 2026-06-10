Realme launches P4R 5G in India at ₹18,999 with 8,000mAh

P4R offers MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip

You get three variants to choose from (up to 6GB RAM/256GB storage), all powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip.

There is expandable storage up to 2TB if you need space for games or photos.

The phone is IP65 rated for dust and water resistance, handy for everyday mishaps, and packs a 50MP main camera plus an 8MP selfie cam.

It runs Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 and promises two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.