Realme P4 Power with 10,000mAh battery launching soon in India

The P4 Power will support bypass charging and 27W reverse charging, so you can juice up or share power easily.

Expect a sharp 1.5K display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

The triple-lens camera setup could include a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP lens for more photo options.

The phone was recently spotted on the BIS website, hinting that the launch isn't far off—though Realme hasn't shared an exact date or price yet.