Realme unveils 16 Pro 5G 'Harry Potter' edition globally

This edition comes with a Harry Potter-themed UI, nano-engraved motifs, and even ships in a Hogwarts-style box.

Inside you'll find fun extras like a Hogwarts acceptance letter, train ticket, bookmarks, character postcards, and a phone case with the Hogwarts logo.

Priced at ₹62,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage (Magic Brown), it packs a huge 200MP camera and a massive 7,000mAh battery, so you're set for long spells (and selfies).