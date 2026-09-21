Realme unveils 16 Pro 5G 'Harry Potter' edition globally
Technology
Realme just dropped the 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition in India and worldwide.
It's got all the power of the regular 16 Pro, but with a magical makeover inspired by the wizarding world: think brown leather finish, Wizard's Chess patterns, and a camera design that nods to Hedwig.
Edition includes Hogwarts box, priced ₹62,999
This edition comes with a Harry Potter-themed UI, nano-engraved motifs, and even ships in a Hogwarts-style box.
Inside you'll find fun extras like a Hogwarts acceptance letter, train ticket, bookmarks, character postcards, and a phone case with the Hogwarts logo.
Priced at ₹62,999 for 12GB RAM/256GB storage (Magic Brown), it packs a huge 200MP camera and a massive 7,000mAh battery, so you're set for long spells (and selfies).