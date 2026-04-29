ReBid launches AI tool boosting ads on Meta and Google
Technology
ReBid just launched its Unified Agentic Creative Intelligence Tool, a smart new feature that helps brands boost their ads on platforms like Meta and Google.
It uses AI to scan what competitors are doing, spot trends, and suggest ways to make creative content stand out.
Rajiv Dingra says tool automates tracking
This tool doesn't just watch the competition: it actually automates the tracking so marketing teams can move from insight to action way faster.
As Rajiv Dingra, ReBid's CEO, puts it, it's all about helping brands understand the playing field and make sharper decisions in today's fast-moving digital world.