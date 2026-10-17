Record Apple-1 sale fetches $1.15 million at Bonhams auction

This particular Apple-1 is one of fewer than 75 left in the world and stands out for being in amazing shape, with the authentic operations manual and a typed invitation to join the exclusive "Apple I Owners Club."

Its motherboard still works perfectly and even has Steve Wozniak's signature.

The package also included a letter from Steve Jobs offering an upgrade, making it a true piece of tech history that shows just how far Apple has come since its garage days.