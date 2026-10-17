Record Apple-1 sale fetches $1.15 million at Bonhams auction
Technology
A super-rare Apple-1 computer just sold for a record-breaking $1.15 million at auction, during Apple's 50th anniversary year.
The sale sparked a heated 28-minute bidding battle at Bonhams and left director Ian Ehling genuinely excited about this milestone for the "Hatfield" Apple-1.
Rare Apple-1 with Steve Wozniak signature
This particular Apple-1 is one of fewer than 75 left in the world and stands out for being in amazing shape, with the authentic operations manual and a typed invitation to join the exclusive "Apple I Owners Club."
Its motherboard still works perfectly and even has Steve Wozniak's signature.
The package also included a letter from Steve Jobs offering an upgrade, making it a true piece of tech history that shows just how far Apple has come since its garage days.