Red Balloon Aerospace 1st private Indian company launches super-pressure balloon
Red Balloon Aerospace, started by Indian space veterans in 2025, is making waves by testing space hardware with high-altitude balloons instead of rockets.
In May 2026, they became the first private Indian company to launch a super-pressure balloon, joining a club that includes the US France and Japan.
These balloons float between 20 to 50km above Earth, offering a much cheaper way to test technology before it actually heads into space.
Red balloon could test India's Gaganyaan
Red Balloon has built three main platforms: Vista (for long flights), Altis (for surveillance and communications), and Helix (a reusable airship for controlled descents).
Their technology could help test India's Gaganyaan crew capsule in real-world conditions and even power satellite-like services like disaster response or high-resolution Earth observation, faster and clearer than older systems.
They also want to make near-space research affordable for universities and startups, opening up new opportunities for anyone interested in exploring the edge of space.