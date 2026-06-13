Red Balloon Aerospace 1st private Indian company launches super-pressure balloon

Red balloon could test India's Gaganyaan

Red Balloon has built three main platforms: Vista (for long flights), Altis (for surveillance and communications), and Helix (a reusable airship for controlled descents).

Their technology could help test India's Gaganyaan crew capsule in real-world conditions and even power satellite-like services like disaster response or high-resolution Earth observation, faster and clearer than older systems.

They also want to make near-space research affordable for universities and startups, opening up new opportunities for anyone interested in exploring the edge of space.