Reddit may soon require biometric checks to verify your humanity
Technology
Reddit is exploring new ways to make sure you are chatting with real people, not bots.
CEO Steve Huffman recently said that while AI has its perks (like helping with translations), he believes actual humans should lead the conversations.
So, Reddit has suggested verification methods like Face ID, Touch ID, and passkeys that are intended to verify human presence.
The goal is simple: keep Reddit authentic
These biometric checks are meant to block AI bots from pretending to be users, but Huffman promises your anonymity stays safe.
The goal is simple: keep Reddit authentic without messing with your privacy or how you use the platform.