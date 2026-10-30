Reddit to require logins to browse, rollout starts outside US.
Technology
Reddit is making a big change: soon, you'll need to be logged in to browse the site.
In an announcement on October 30, 2026, CEO Steve Huffman said this move is all about boosting engagement, improving ads, and keeping Reddit's data safe.
The rollout begins in select markets outside the US in Q4.
Reddit search referrals dropped over 1 million
Search referral traffic dropped by more than 1 million referrals on average per week, mainly from logged-out traffic.
Now, you'll be nudged to create an account for personalized feeds.
The good news: the front page will still be viewable without logging in, so you can still peek from search or links.
Plus, there's a new "For You" homepage and updates to incognito mode aimed at making things more user-friendly.