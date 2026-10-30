Reddit will require logins for most content, Steve Huffman says
Technology
Reddit is about to make logging in a must for most of its content.
The change comes after the site saw a sharp fall in visitors from Google, thanks to new AI-powered search features.
CEO Steve Huffman says this move should help stop data scraping, and Reddit's search engine referrals decreased by more than 1 million on average each week in October.
Reddit sues AI companies including Anthropic
Reddit isn't stopping there: it's also suing several AI companies such as Anthropic for allegedly using Reddit data without permission.
Even with fewer clicks, Reddit expects its revenue this quarter to land between $1.00 billion and $1.03 billion.
The company says protecting user posts is key for both AI training and advertising insights going forward.