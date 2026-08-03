Reddit's Steve Huffman urges fairer system amid Google's AI overviews
Technology
Reddit's Steve Huffman is calling out Google's AI Overviews, saying they haven't really helped websites or publishers.
He describes search referrals as "choppy."
Huffman misses the days of "10 blue links" that helped sites grow and wants a fairer system for creators and search engines.
Publishers reassess deals with Google
Big media outlets like Reuters and The Economist are rethinking deals with Google since AI Overviews are cutting into their web traffic, a key source of revenue.
Google insists traffic is stable, but companies like Cloudflare are now offering tools to help websites control how AI crawlers use their content.
The whole debate is heating up, with many hoping for a more balanced approach that works for everyone.