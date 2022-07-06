Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX July 6 codes: How to redeem

Garena's Free Fire Max is one of the top-performing games that is available for download in India via the Google Play Store. To keep the gamers hooked, the developers regularly release redeem codes that help win freebies within the game. These codes can be utilized by the players to get access to rewards for free, without needing to spend real money.

Context Why does this story matter?

When playing a battle royale game, having access to a variety of tools, weapons, skins, and costumes can make the experience more captivating.

You can always benefit from some free goodies with Free Fire MAX.

Whether enjoying a solo game or playing with your teammates, these extra treasures along with your game-handling prowess can double your chances of achieving higher rankings within the game.

Details Every alphanumeric code is redeemable only once

For Wednesday, i.e. July 6, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help the players achieve costumes, crates, emotes, and more. These codes are applicable for 12-18 hours and can be redeemed only by users having access to the game with Indian servers. Every player can claim multiple codes, but every code can be redeemed by them only once.

Codes Here are the redeemable codes for July 6

The codes mentioned below can be redeemed by the players via the Free Fire's Rewards Redemption site. FA4Q-1SX2-C3E4, RUFT-G8U7-6V5R, C6XS-FG4E-H4JR, 5KTY-HI87-B6YV FG45-HJKW-9OI9, 48RU-YT8G-NVBM, KUCX-RE7D-2ACQ, 1VWB-3NE4-KR5T GY5O-B9N8-76T5, C1SG-HE4R-TYUJ, FV6B-HWU3-65RT, FER8-VB3V-IU76 YDTE-GN56-Y7OU, J98B-U7VY-C9GX, FS7G-HEJ4-K5T7, IG8B-7UYV-GH8F NRMJ-K5L6-YO, JN98-B7V6-CT5D, RF9V-B4N5-JR4K, YOHB-87V6-T3RE

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

To claim the codes, you need to visit the game reward section (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Access your registered account by using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK login credentials. Type in the 12-digit code into the text box and click "Confirm." In case of a successful redemption, you can collect your rewards from the in-game mail section within 24 hours.