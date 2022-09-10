Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's September 10 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 10, 2022, 11:46 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that lets players purchase additional in-game supplies using real money or via redeemable codes. Players using the in-game bonuses, along with the right strategies, have higher chances of winning the game and leading the scoreboard rankings. If you are looking for free rewards within the game, here is what you have to do.

Context Why does this story matter?

Using real money to obtain in-game supplies may not be everyone's cup of tea. Therefore, the developers of Free Fire MAX regularly add redeemable codes for gamers.

These codes help players access several collectibles such as loot crates, weapons, costume bundles, etc.

The constant free supplies, along with the game's improved graphics and engaging gameplay, have helped it become popular in India.

Details Each code is redeemable only once by a player

There are some ground rules that players have to follow to gain access to the codes. The 12-digit codes can only be redeemed by the players using Indian servers. Users can redeem multiple codes but each code can be redeemed by them only once. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the redeemable codes for September 10

Use the Free Fire MAX codes for September 10, i.e. Saturday, mentioned below, to get free rewards such as costumes, skins, loot crates, and weapons. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-NJN5-YS3E. MSJX-8VM2-5B95, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E. FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E, FF10-HXQB-BH2J, MQJW-NBVH-YAQM, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK. B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, W4GP-FVK2-MR2C, WCME-RVCM-USZ9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. SARG-886A-V5GR, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-WFNP-P956.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the game's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Then, use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. A box will pop up where you will have to press "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.