Written by Sanjana Shankar September 15, 2023 | 05:11 pm 2 min read

The new Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K runs on Fire OS 7

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched its latest smart TV, dubbed the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K, in India. As for the highlights, the device features a 43-inch 4K display, boots Amazon's Fire OS, and comes with an Alexa-enabled remote. The smart TV is priced at Rs. 26,999 but will be available at a special introductory price of Rs. 24,999. The availability details have not been disclosed as yet.

Immersive audio and visual features

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K features a metal bezel-less design. The 43-inch display has a 4K (2160x3840x pixels) resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 6.5ms response time, a vivid picture engine, and auto low latency mode for enhanced visuals. The TV boasts two 12W speakers with Dolby Audio support as well as DTS-HD and DTS Virtual:X support. The bundled remote has dedicated keys for Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Netflix.

The smart TV ships with 8GB of internal storage

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K is powered by a Cortex A55 processor, coupled with a Mali G52 MC1 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. It runs on FireOS 7 and the app store provides access to over 12,000 apps. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, AirPlay 2, and Miracast. It also offers three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Ethernet port.

Pricing and availability

Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K is available at a special introductory price of Rs. 24,999. It will be available for purchase via the official Mi website and Amazon during the festive season. Upon purchase of the new smart TV, customers will receive a 1-year extended warranty. The latest launch marks Redmi's continued expansion into the smart TV market, offering consumers a feature-rich and affordable option for their home entertainment needs.

