Reflect Orbital plans 1st sunlight-reflecting satellite in Q2 2027
Reflect Orbital, a US startup, is planning to launch its first test satellite into Earth's orbit in the second quarter of 2027.
The idea? To reflect sunlight down to Earth so we can use solar energy even at night.
Backed by more than $100 million and green-lit by the US government for testing, the company hopes this tech could change how we power things when the sun goes down.
Reflect Orbital's California test aids rescue
Recently, Reflect Orbital tested its lighting/spotlight setup on the ground in California, lighting up a mountain area to help a rescue team, proving it could be useful for emergencies too.
They're also teaming up with India's Skyroot Aerospace for two future launches.
The company says it's working closely with local communities and following strict rules to avoid light pollution as it moves forward.