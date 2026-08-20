Reflect Orbital wins FCC approval for Earendil-1 sunlight satellite

Earendil-1 will soon be tested to see if it can actually aim its beam where it is needed.

But not everyone is thrilled. Astronomers warn this moving mirror could mess with telescopes and make stargazing harder.

Environmental groups are also uneasy about the impact on nocturnal wildlife and the risk of extra light pollution if a much larger constellation, with public descriptions reaching tens of thousands of satellites by 2035, launches in the future.