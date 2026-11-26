Regeneration biomedical trial shows cognitive gains in Alzheimer's patients
A new trial from Regeneration Biomedical Inc. (RBI) just tested injecting patients' own stem cells directly into the brains of people with Alzheimer's.
The early results, published today, are promising: five participants showed safety and four out of five participants showed cognitive improvements.
The therapy targets toxic build-up in the brain that's linked to memory loss.
FDA fast-tracks Regeneration Biomedical Phase 2
RBI is moving ahead with a larger Phase 2 study involving 115 people to see if these results hold up.
The US Food and Drug Administration has already given it fast-track status, so things could move quickly, possibly starting as soon as December.
RBI's neurosurgeon Christopher Duma, the founder and president of RBI, says they're excited to "We believe this designation recognizes the urgent need for innovative therapies that address Alzheimer's disease through mechanisms beyond any single pathological pathway," and hope this multi-pathway approach could be a real breakthrough for Alzheimer's research.