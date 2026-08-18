This AI automation start-up's staff are joining Google's Chrome team
What's the story
Relay, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven workflow automation tool that launched in 2021 with ambitions to rival Zapier, is shutting down. The news was confirmed by Jacob Bank, the company's founder and CEO. He said the app will stop access for paying customers on September 14 while free customers lost access on August 15.
Career shift
Bank will be rejoining Google as VP of Product
Bank, who previously worked at Google for over six years, will be rejoining the tech giant as VP of Product for Google Chrome along with some of his staff.
He will lead product and developer relations teams for Chrome.
"I've spent my whole career doing one thing: building tools that help people get more done with AI, without sacrificing their personal creativity or insights," said Bank in a post on X.
Future plans
Google's ongoing effort to integrate AI into its products
Bank's appointment comes as part of Google's ongoing effort to integrate AI into its products.
"We have some really ambitious plans to help you work with AI in Chrome to get things done, and I'll have more to share soon," he said.
This follows the integration of Gemini into search and Chrome, where it acts as an optional in-browser assistant.