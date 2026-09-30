Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel add AI tools to plans
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are making mobile plans a lot smarter by bundling in AI tools.
Now, you can get access to premium digital services, like advanced chatbots and creative apps, without paying extra for separate subscriptions.
It's a move that not only keeps users happy but also makes high-tech features way more accessible.
Jio 18-month Google AI, Airtel Perplexity
Jio's premium mobile users score an 18-month subscription to Google's premium AI services plus 2TB of cloud storage (worth over ₹35,000 out of pocket), letting you create emails or videos straight from your phone.
Airtel has teamed up with Perplexity for a free year of Perplexity Pro (which just saw its Indian user base jump by 640%), and with Adobe since January 2026 for easy access to top-tier design tools.
These partnerships are turning everyday mobile plans into all-in-one tech bundles.