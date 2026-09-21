Reliance Jio marks 10th anniversary with Prime Lite offer
Technology
To mark its 10th anniversary, Reliance Jio is giving some JioHome broadband users a free year of Amazon Prime Lite.
If you're on a three-in-one plan with either 30 Mbps or 100 Mbps speeds, you could be in for this treat: just for being part of the celebration.
Prime Lite activation and prepaid freebies
If you're eligible, keep an eye out for a special banner in your MyJio app over the next two weeks to activate your free Prime Lite subscription.
This isn't the only perk: Jio's also rolling out new prepaid plans loaded with freebies like Canva Pro, Google Gemini Pro access, and more entertainment packs.