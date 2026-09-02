Reliance Jio rolls out JioPC cloud upgrade for all Indians
Technology
Reliance Jio just rolled out JioPC, a cloud subscription that lets anyone in India upgrade their old computers: no new hardware needed.
Previously only for JioHome broadband users, now it's open to all.
With JioPC, even laptops from 3 to 4 years ago can tap into up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage through the cloud.
Plans from ₹1,000, 'Ultra' ₹1,200
Setting up takes less than 5 minutes and doesn't require moving your files or any downtime.
Plans start at ₹1,000 for 2 months (8GB RAM/500GB storage), or you can go "Ultra" with 16GB RAM/1TB storage for ₹1,200.
Jio says even devices up to 8 years old can run modern AI apps, making this a handy fix for homes, schools, or small businesses wanting more speed without shelling out for new gear.