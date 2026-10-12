Reliance Jio unveils Jio Glasses with hands-free UPI, QR camera
Technology
Reliance Jio just introduced its new Jio Glasses at India Mobile Congress 2026.
These smart glasses let you make UPI payments hands-free using your voice, and there's even a built-in camera for scanning QR codes.
You can pay up to ₹5,000 at once, with a monthly limit of ₹15,000, pretty handy for daily spending.
Jio Glasses include translation, AI notes
Jio Glasses also come with live translation and AI note-taking features to help you stay productive on the go.
There will be two versions: JioFrames and a voice-only option, expected to launch by late 2026 or early 2027.
Plus, Jio is planning to roll out ultra-fast 6G services in India by 2030, so tech upgrades are definitely on the horizon.