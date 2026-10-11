Report: AI could boost US gas capacity 44% by 2030
Technology
A new report says the rapid growth of AI in the US could push gas-fired power plant capacity up by 44% by 2030, almost 20 gigawatts more.
While AI is powering cool new tech, it's also driving up energy demand and making it harder for the country to switch to clean energy, since more fossil fuel projects are replacing green ones.
US developers abandon wind projects
Developers are backing out of wind and other renewable projects, with planned wind farm capacity dropping 34% since late 2025.
Experts warn that building new gas plants for massive AI data centers, like Elon Musk's huge Memphis facility, could lock the US into fossil fuels for decades, making air pollution worse and slowing down climate progress, especially for communities already at risk.