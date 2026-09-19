Report finds traditional oversight failing as enterprise AI scales
Technology
A fresh report says the old ways of keeping AI in check just aren't working, especially as companies start using AI for bigger, more complex jobs.
The study points out that review boards and principles can't keep up with how unpredictable AI systems are these days.
Report suggests 'Enterprise AI Harness' toolkit
The report suggests something called an "Enterprise AI Harness": basically a toolkit to keep AI on track.
It would constantly check if the AI is doing what it's supposed to (evaluations), set boundaries so it doesn't overstep (guardrails), and help companies actually see what their AIs are up to (observability).
The goal: make sure businesses can trust their AIs as they grow and change.