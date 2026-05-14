Report: India has 450GW geothermal electricity and industrial heat/cooling potential
A new report says India has the potential to generate a whopping 450 gigawatts (GW) of electricity just by tapping into geothermal energy, the heat stored under the Earth's surface.
On top of that, it could also provide huge amounts of industrial heat and cooling, which would be super useful for sectors like farming and manufacturing.
Geothermal could create 7L jobs nationwide
If developed at scale, geothermal energy could create around seven lakh jobs across India. But so far, things have moved slowly because exploring and drilling for geothermal is risky.
The good news? Advances in drilling tech and better government policies are making it easier to get started.
As CEEW's Karthik Ganesan puts it, geothermal is reliable and eco-friendly, just what India needs as it shifts to cleaner energy.