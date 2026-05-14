Report: India has 450GW geothermal electricity and industrial heat/cooling potential

Geothermal could create 7L jobs nationwide

If developed at scale, geothermal energy could create around seven lakh jobs across India. But so far, things have moved slowly because exploring and drilling for geothermal is risky.

The good news? Advances in drilling tech and better government policies are making it easier to get started.

As CEEW's Karthik Ganesan puts it, geothermal is reliable and eco-friendly, just what India needs as it shifts to cleaner energy.