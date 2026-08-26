Researchers at EPFL power tiny robots using Helmholtz resonance
Researchers at EPFL have figured out how to power tiny robots using sound waves instead of batteries or motors.
By harnessing Helmholtz resonance (think: air vibrating inside a small cavity), these micro-robots can move just by being hit with the right sound frequency.
It's a clever way to get around the problem of powering devices too small for regular energy sources.
Mini robots spin 13,000 rpm propellers
The team built mini robots and ultra-light microfliers that change direction or zoom forward when exposed to different sounds, even spinning tiny propeller blades at 13,000 rpm.
This tech could lead to super-small robots for devices and robots that function without conventional batteries and motors, or flexible devices with multiple sound-responsive structures, opening up some pretty exciting possibilities for the future.